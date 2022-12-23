Karp Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 42,383 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,000. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up 2.5% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.42% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,231,000 after acquiring an additional 593,396 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 673,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,242 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 469,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $279.12 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $447.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.54 and its 200-day moving average is $303.06.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

