Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,362 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 579,063 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $589,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 51,215.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,181,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

