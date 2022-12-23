Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Buys $13,440.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $13,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,749,727 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KRT stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $268.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Several analysts recently commented on KRT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $2,363,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

