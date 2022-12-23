KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53,748 shares during the period. KAR Auction Services makes up approximately 1.4% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.