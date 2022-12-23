JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Target Price to $137.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
WHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.
Whirlpool Price Performance
Shares of WHR stock opened at $139.59 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Featured Articles
