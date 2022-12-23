JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $225.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.57.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $177.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average of $172.06. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

