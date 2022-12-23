JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $160.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

