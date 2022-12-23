Joystick Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103,237.85 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $110.71 million and $103,237.85 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014362 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041717 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00227643 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54416944 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $84,124.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

