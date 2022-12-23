Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 14,500 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $3,106,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,697,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,813,585.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.71. 1,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,222. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

MORN has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 28.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

