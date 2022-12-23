JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $916.63

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $916.63 and traded as low as $831.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $844.80, with a volume of 188 shares.

JG Boswell Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $885.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $916.14.

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

