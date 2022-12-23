JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 223,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,894. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.48.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

