Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.41 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

