Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $390.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

