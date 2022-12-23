Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $181,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 163.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 553 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.04 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

