Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Sells $20,386.24 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $20,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,304.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jack in the Box by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

