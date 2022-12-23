Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Sells $20,386.24 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $20,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,304.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of JACK stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jack in the Box by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
