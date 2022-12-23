J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.77

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and traded as high as $48.53. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 906 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

