J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $158.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SJM. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.80. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $158.71.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.