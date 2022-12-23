IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells $121,983.21 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,671 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $121,983.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $82,431.94.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 2.4 %

ISEE stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISEE. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

