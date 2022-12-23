IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells $121,983.21 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,671 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $121,983.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $82,431.94.
ISEE stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISEE. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
