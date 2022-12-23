Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Up to $4.77

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.88. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 118,376 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 14.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.