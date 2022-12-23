iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $39,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $815,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,408,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $536,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.96. The company had a trading volume of 63,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

