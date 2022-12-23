iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.31. 23,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,218. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.43.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.