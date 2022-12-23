iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,229,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,459 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after buying an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $83.33 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

