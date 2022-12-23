iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IWR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.17. 22,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

