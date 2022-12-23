iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Lifted by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.97. 806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.