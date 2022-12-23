iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,548,000 after acquiring an additional 488,965 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,539,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,885,000 after purchasing an additional 67,678 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

