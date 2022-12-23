iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Position Boosted by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 2.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.89% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $496,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

SUSA opened at $82.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59.

