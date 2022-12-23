iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) is Polianta Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Polianta Ltd owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 181,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,297 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 297.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,160,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,965 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,328,000 after purchasing an additional 965,934 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,337. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

