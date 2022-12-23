iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,440 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF makes up about 1.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.01% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $19,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,045,000 after acquiring an additional 221,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPP opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.