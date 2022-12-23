iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Increased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,614,000.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
MBB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.69. 16,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,350. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.92.
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
