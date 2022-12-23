iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $93.01 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

