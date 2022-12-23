iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.47 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.