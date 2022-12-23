iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,497. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

