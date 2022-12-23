iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $46.66 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

