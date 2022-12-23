iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.3% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.65. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

