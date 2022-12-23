iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,333,000 after purchasing an additional 340,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,770,000 after purchasing an additional 572,745 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 88,602 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

