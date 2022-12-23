iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.36 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

