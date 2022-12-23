Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak Acquires 10,000 Shares

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 410,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 297,053 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 343,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 178,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

