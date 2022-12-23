Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,484 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the average daily volume of 2,538 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,671.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 33.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 27.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 293,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 53,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -74.76%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

