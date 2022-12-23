Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

