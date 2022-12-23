Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Invests $458,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.48 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

