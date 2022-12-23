Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 43.9% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 10,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.8% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MMM opened at $121.59 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.