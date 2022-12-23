Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 514 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 29,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $217.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.96. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

