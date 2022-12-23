Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $246.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

