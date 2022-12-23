Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Investar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investar to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Investar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISTR opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investar

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 29.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $159,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Investar to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

