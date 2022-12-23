Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.26. Approximately 271,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,024% from the average daily volume of 4,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $822,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,524,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,095,000 after acquiring an additional 216,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period.

