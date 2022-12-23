Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 85,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,688. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42.

