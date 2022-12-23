Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.54.

Invesco Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

