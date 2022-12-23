Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,473,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 811,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 110,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 674,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 206,067 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $50.54 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $76.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

