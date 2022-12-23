Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Stock Position Decreased by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSJP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 138,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,503. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

