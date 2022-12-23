Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after buying an additional 4,207,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,992,000 after buying an additional 221,777 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,523,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,643,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,999,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after buying an additional 342,357 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. 3,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

